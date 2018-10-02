Midland man charged after allegedly jumping in front of moving vehicles

A man has been charged after police allege he was jumping in front of moving vehicles in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers received several complaints that a man was jumping in front of moving vehicles on Highway 12 near William Street.

Officers say the man was located on William Street in an intoxicated and non-compliant state.

Police say he was arrested and transported to the Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of pre-existing injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, police say the man was taken to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.

According to police, during his stay, the man allegedly damaged the cell area of the detachment.

Officers say 36-year-old Shawn Salisbury from Midland has been charged with resisting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

According to police, Salisbury was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Nov. 8.