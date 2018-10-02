Canadian, 2 other scientists win Nobel Prize in physics

A Canadian is one of three scientists who has won the Nobel Prize for their work in laser physics.

The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 went to Donna Strickland of Canada, Arthur Ashkin of the United States and Gerard Mourou of France.

The US$1.01 million prize, which was announced today by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, also went to an American and French scientist.

Last year’s physics prize went to three Americans who used abstruse theory and ingenious equipment design to detect the faint ripples in the universe called gravitational waves.

On Monday, American James Allison and Japan’s Tasuku Honjo won the Nobel medicine prize for groundbreaking work in fighting cancer with the body’s own immune system.

