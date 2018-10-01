Quebec voter turnout of 67 per cent at lowest since 2012

For the second time since 2012, Quebec’s voter turnout in the provincial election sank.

Only 67 per cent of Quebeckers cast a ballot out of a total 6,169,772 people who were registered to vote in the historic majority victory Monday night for the right-leaning Coalition Avenir Quebec.

That percentage dropped from 71 per cent turnout in the 2014 provincial election and just slightly under 75 per cent in 2012.

The 2008 election turnout of 57 per cent had marked a 70-year low.

Both the 2003 and 2007 provincial elections had turnouts in the low-70-per cent range.

François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Quebec won more than 70 of the 125 seats in the National Assembly in the election.

The Liberals took roughly 31 of the seats while the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire were both struggling to hold onto official party status as the night drew towards a close.

A number of the ridings are still in flux but will not change the fact that the CAQ has won a majority.

Of those results, the vote share going to the CAQ was 38.25 per cent.

The Quebec Liberals got 24.39 per cent of the vote while the Parti Quebecois got 17.31 per cent and Quebec Solidaire got 15.49 per cent.

A total of 19 parties appeared on the ballots, according to Élections Quebec.