Sixties Scoop sharing circles to guide provincial government’s apology

The provincial government is taking a step closer to issuing an apology to Sixties Scoop survivors.

In an effort to help inform a meaningful apology, the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Saskatchewan (SSISS) will facilitate sharing circles over the next two months.

“Not only am I asking Sixties Scoop survivors to show up and tell their stories and begin that journey together, but also for the average citizen of Saskatchewan to show empathy and understanding. It’s been a very traumatic and sad part of Saskatchewan history,” SSISS co-chair Robert Doucette said.

“In a lot of instances, we see that it’s a really liberating process, where you get something off your shoulders. Where you also see and realize that you’re not alone.”

The Sixties Scoop refers to a period in Saskatchewan’s history when Indigenous children were removed from their parents and communities by provincial child welfare services.

“I do want to hear an apology, because it will validate how I felt all my life, that myself, and my mother and my family were not wrong. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Doucette said.

“We’re looking forward to formalizing an apology as we had committed to; an apology that is meaningful to those involved. We look forward to doing that at the first opportunity,” Premier Scott Moe said.

The following sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a pipe ceremony at 7:30 a.m.:

Oct. 13: Senior Citizens Activity Centre, Meadow Lake

Oct. 20: Western Development Museum, North Battleford

Oct. 27: Senator Allen Bird Gym, Saturday, Prince Albert

Nov. 3 and 4: Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre, Saskatoon

Nov. 17: Treaty Four Governance Centre, Fort Qu’Appelle

Nov. 24 and 25: Mâmawêyatitân Centre, Regina

There is also the option to submit stories online, if unable to attend a sharing circle.