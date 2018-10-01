Family of missing girl, 11, implores public for help in video

The family of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for a week released an emotional video statement to the public on Monday, begging Nakayla Baskin to come home and imploring the public to contact police if they know anything about her whereabouts.

The Ottawa Police Service first reported Nakayla as missing to the public last Tuesday and has since then issued several pleas for help on social media.

Nakayla was last seen on Sept. 24 and her family is concerned for her safety. Police say the Russell Road area in the city’s southeast end is one area where the missing girl could be.

Police describe Nakayla as five feet four inches tall, with a medium to large build and weighing 150 lbs. The force says the 11-year-old has grey eyes and usually wears her light brown-blonde, shoulder-length hair in a messy bun.

“She looks older than she is and could easily be mistaken for a 16-year-old,” the Ottawa police release notes.

READ MORE: Ottawa police ask public for help ID’ing swarming suspects in downtown robbery

Police urge anyone with information about Nakayla’s whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355 (between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays) or the non-life-threatening emergency line, 613-230-6211, at any time.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.