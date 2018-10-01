Photos show devastation from Indonesian tsunami, earthquake that killed over 800 people

Photos and video show the sheer devastation caused by Friday’s large earthquake and subsequent tsunami that reduced buildings to rubble and killed over 800 people in Indonesia.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Friday evening and created tsunami waves of more than six metres, officials said, ripping through oceanside communities.

The death toll, largely from the city of Palu, is expected to rise as areas cut off by the damage are reached.

On Monday, Palu began burying its dead in mass graves, while rescue workers continued to comb through the rubble in search of survivors, including an eight-storey hotel where voices had been heard in amongst the rubble.

It was the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. More recently, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

