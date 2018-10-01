Photos show devastation from Indonesian tsunami, earthquake that killed over 800 people

Photos and video show the sheer devastation caused by Friday’s large earthquake and subsequent tsunami that reduced buildings to rubble and killed over 800 people in Indonesia.
The 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Friday evening and created tsunami waves of more than six metres, officials said, ripping through oceanside communities.
The death toll, largely from the city of Palu, is expected to rise as areas cut off by the damage are reached.
Residents begin clean-up after Indonesia wrecked by earthquake, tsunami
On Monday, Palu began burying its dead in mass graves, while rescue workers continued to comb through the rubble in search of survivors, including an eight-storey hotel where voices had been heard in amongst the rubble.
It was the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. More recently, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.
A collapsed bridge is pictured in Palu, Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
A man looks through the debris of his destroyed house in Palu in Central Sulawesi on September 29, 2018.
Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged home following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2018.
AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander
Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor from a building damaged in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2018.
AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
People survey damage outside the shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2018.
AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
People survey the mosque damaged following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2018.
AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
Debris is seen after an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia September 30, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.
Reuters
Hotel buildings were seen destroyed by the tsunami after the earthquake that occurred on September 28, 2018 and then in Palu, Indonesia.
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
People drive past a washed up boat and collapsed buildings in Palu, Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
–with a file from the Associated Press
