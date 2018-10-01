Hwy. 402 reopens after transport truck carrying fruit catches fire

Highway 402 is open again, after a transport truck carrying fruit caught fire caused a closure Monday morning.

Middlesex County OPP say the driver was heading east, east of Wonderland Road around 4:30 a.m., when he became aware of the blaze.

CLEARED Road Closure:#Hwy402 EB at Wonderland Rd #London – Hwy is now OPEN ^jp — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) October 1, 2018

Police say he pulled over and detached the trailer, and no one was hurt.

The London Fire Department and provincial police responded to the blaze. All lanes of Highway 402 heading east were closed from Wonderland Road until around 10:30 a.m.