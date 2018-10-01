Community leaders urge Ford government to resume opening overdose prevention sites

Community members, health officials and politicians held a vigil on the lawn of Queen’s Park Monday morning to urge the Doug Ford government to end the delays in opening additional overdose prevention sites in Ontario.

The province halted the opening of new overdose prevention sites over the summer while it conducted a review of their merits, and said it would announce its decision by the end of September.

But on Friday, the federal government granted Ontario a six-month extension to allow existing overdose prevention sites to operate while the province makes up its mind on the future of the facilities.

“Since the first announcement of the review, and the delay in the opening of overdose prevention sites, an estimated 160 people have died,” Bhutila Karpoche, Ontario NDP MPP for Parkdale-High Park, said.

“This is while the review is going on. So we cannot delay anymore. The government needs to stop dithering and start taking action.”

Ontario’s health minister, Christine Elliott, said in a statement on Friday that she has received data on the sites and held consultations on the issue, and is in the process of finalizing her recommendations. She did not say when a decision would be announced.

“She announced a review eight weeks ago and it threw the sector into instability and uncertainty,” Gillian Kolla of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society said.

“We are in the middle of a crisis. We desperately need to be opening new sites. We desperately need these services to open and right now an evidence-based review is just not necessary.”

Overdose prevention sites are approved by the province following a federal decision to grant the province an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. They are temporary facilities set up to address an immediate need in a community.

During the spring election campaign, Ford said he was opposed to safe injection and overdose prevention sites.

Ontario paused plans to open three new temporary overdose-prevention sites in Thunder Bay, St. Catharines, and Toronto as it conducted the review.

Health officials say 1,265 people died of opioid-related drug overdoses in 2017 in Ontario.

Toronto Overdose Prevention Society erected more than 1200 wooden crosses at Queen's Park this morning, representing number of opioid related deaths in 2017.

