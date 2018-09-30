Young rodeo stars ride at Calgary Stampede 4-H Rodeo

On Saturday, educational rodeo clinics in animal handling techniques were offered in addition to the competition. On Sunday, kids competed in many traditional rodeo events like barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending.
Kylie Window made the trek from the central Alberta town of Eckville to compete in the 4-H Rodeo.
“4-H-ers across the province come here to compete,” she said. “We do cow riding, barrels, poles, breakaway roping, steer daubing, goat tying — all the different events that we’re able to do.”
It’s a great two in one youth program, Kylie said.
“We’re able to learn about horses and horsemanship and we have a whole bunch of different programs,” she said.
“We get to learn but then the community also benefits from our 4-H program, so we volunteer,” she added. “That’s our 4-H club giving back to the community.”
