Young rodeo stars ride at Calgary Stampede 4-H Rodeo

More than 80 little buckaroos roped and rode in the Calgary Stampede 4-H Rodeo this weekend.

The best young cowgirls and cowboys between the ages of nine and 20 turned out to the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park to show off their equestrian skills.

On Saturday, educational rodeo clinics in animal handling techniques were offered in addition to the competition. On Sunday, kids competed in many traditional rodeo events like barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending.

Kylie Window made the trek from the central Alberta town of Eckville to compete.

“4-H-ers across the province come here to compete,” she said. “We do cow riding, barrels, poles, breakaway roping, steer daubing, goat tying — all the different events that we’re able to do.”

It’s a great two in one youth program, Kylie said.

“We’re able to learn about horses and horsemanship and we have a whole bunch of different programs,” she said.

“We get to learn but then the community also benefits from our 4-H program, so we volunteer,” she added. “That’s our 4-H club giving back to the community.”

Kids in the program are also required to sharpen their public speaking abilities.

“Just really good skills for the future,” Kylie said.

It was strange for Kylie to see the towers of the city skyline since she’s used to seeing “hills upon hills.”

“It’s cool knowing that the actual Pro Rodeo rides in this arena, so it’s a cool feeling that you get to have this opportunity to ride in the arena that they do.”