September 30, 2018 2:33 pm

New Brunswick woman jumps from window to escape burning home: Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted a woman who was forced to jump from a window to escape her burning house in Chamcook, N.B.

A New Brunswick woman was forced to jump from a window to escape her burning home on Saturday, the Canadian Red Cross said in a press release on Sunday.

The organization says the fire at 5073 Highway 127 in Chamcook, N.B., was reported at approximately 3 a.m.

The woman was later treated for smoke inhalation before being released from hospital.

The Canadian Red Cross say she is now staying with a relative, and volunteers with the organization have helped to purchase emergency items like clothing and food.

