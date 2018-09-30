New Brunswick woman jumps from window to escape burning home: Red Cross
A New Brunswick woman was forced to jump from a window to escape her burning home on Saturday, the Canadian Red Cross said in a press release on Sunday.
The organization says the fire at 5073 Highway 127 in Chamcook, N.B., was reported at approximately 3 a.m.
The woman was later treated for smoke inhalation before being released from hospital.
The Canadian Red Cross say she is now staying with a relative, and volunteers with the organization have helped to purchase emergency items like clothing and food.
