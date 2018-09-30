Matt Damon takes on Brett Kavanaugh in SNL’s season opener

Saturday Night Live returned Saturday with its own spin on Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing for its new season’s cold open.

Brett Kavanaugh was played by Matt Damon, who acted the role in an aggressive manner while periodically chugging water and sniffing.

“I’m going to start at an 11 and take it to a 15 real quick,” Kavanaugh said at the beginning of his testimony on the show.

Damon then spoofed the workings of the actual Kavanaugh hearing, such as consistently referring to his calendar from the 1980s to prove his innocence, repeating that he “likes beer,” and recalling his rag-tag gang of pals from the time.

“I’m a keg half-full kind of guy,” Kavanaugh said, referring to his optimistic view of the past.

“I don’t know the meaning of the word stop,” he said in another line.

The skit then turned to different senators questioning Kavanaugh, played by the SNL cast, as well as a characterization of the prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, referred to as the “female prosecutor who we hired as a human shield.”

“You give him a damn robe and let him do whatever he wants,” the show’s Lindsey Graham said, while another senator approved of Kavanaugh’s choice of American beer rather than imports, enough to qualify him for the Supreme Court.