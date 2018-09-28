Georgian College renews contract with president, CEO

The Georgian College board of governors has renewed its contract with president and CEO, MaryLynn West-Moynes.

According to a release issued by the college on Friday, the board unanimously decided to renew West-Moynes’ contract agreement for five years, until the summer of 2024.

Georgian College board chair, Don Gordon, says board members are “extremely pleased” with West-Moynes’ leadership and long list of accomplishments.

“MaryLynn is an exceptional leader and deeply committed to the success of our students, staff and the communities we serve,” Gordon said in the release. “She is the first to attribute Georgian’s record of success to outstanding students, faculty, support staff and administrators, as well as the support of incredible community partners and donors.”

Gordon says West-Moynes’ commitment will ensure “long-term stability” for the college.

According to the release, during her tenure, West-Moynes has helped add 30 market-driven diplomas and graduate certificates, has helped to make investments in skilled trades and apprenticeship students, and has strengthened the focus on curriculum development, quality teaching and change-making.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our college, our faculty and students,” West-Moynes said in the release. “We are in the business of helping to transform lives through the power of education and I am deeply honoured to be asked by our Board of Governors to continue to serve as President of Georgian College.”

West-Moynes was initially hired in August of 2012 and is currently serving her seventh year as president.