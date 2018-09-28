Abbotsford school vice-principal arrested on child pornography charges

A vice-principal at an Abbotsford school is facing child pornography charges.

Abbotsford Police said their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Haire, vice-principal at William A. Fraser Middle School, where they seized computers, cell phones and data storage devices.

An examination found the accused “has thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse,” Abbotsford Police said in a release.

READ MORE: New sex charges laid against Coquitlam piano teacher Dymtro Kubyshkin

Haire has been charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

“This investigation is exceptionally concerning given Mr. Haire’s position of authority and access to youth in Abbotsford,” said Det. Keith Nugent of ICE.

Haire has worked for the Abbotsford School District for 12 years and was in his third year as vice-principal at W.A. Fraser.

He has no criminal record.

The Abbotsford School District said Haire has been suspended from his role at W.A. Fraser Middle School and he is no longer an employee with the district. It went on to say the investigation has been reported to the Teacher Regulation Branch.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have been victimized by Haire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department Ice Unit at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.