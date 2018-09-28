Teens break into Colorado weed shop and steal oregano instead of pot

A group of teens broke into a Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary where they made off with a bunch of herb … oregano.

The teens allegedly stole a van early Thursday and used the vehicle to smash through the Native Roots’ storefront, where they stole a number of items from the dispensary’s display shelves, according to local KKTV 11 News.

The dispensary’s owners said while the group, believed to be four teens, caused thousands of dollars in damage, they didn’t actually get any of their product.

“Our product is never out,” Kim Casey told the news station. “We have pre-rolled joints on display in our display cases. We do not put actual medicated product in them, so we use oregano to simulate the cannabis.”

Witnesses described seeing the teens smash the van into the storefront and running out with “bunches” of pot.

“I was coming out from work, and all of a sudden we heard this big old crash,” said Brent Wrathbone. “[The suspects] came out with bunches of marijuana in their arms.

“I decided just to call the cops and we decided to get their plate number and everything and then I get a beer bottle thrown at me,” Wrathbone explained to KKTV 11 News.

Police said no arrests have been made.