Journalists for Human Rights

More
World
September 28, 2018 11:05 am
Updated: September 28, 2018 11:10 am

The JHR podcast: Training the next generation of Indigenous journalists

By Grant McDonald Global News

Kaia Moonias participated in a JHR program.

Mya Dixon
A A

Global News is a media partner with Journalists for Human Rights and, as part of that partnership, is proud to provide a platform for updates on JHR programs.

This episode of the JHR podcast focuses on the work of Journalists for Human Rights in northern Ontario and Manitoba, with a special focus on a youth radio program.

Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart of Global News speak with some of the youths running the radio program and chat about JHR’s work in the region.

Guests on this episode:

  • Hannah Clifford, senior programs manager with JHR
  • Leigh Nunan, field co-ordinator with JHR

View link »

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Indigenous Communities
JHR
Journalists for Human Rights
Northern Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News