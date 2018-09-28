The JHR podcast: Training the next generation of Indigenous journalists

Global News is a media partner with Journalists for Human Rights and, as part of that partnership, is proud to provide a platform for updates on JHR programs.
This episode of the JHR podcast focuses on the work of Journalists for Human Rights in northern Ontario and Manitoba, with a special focus on a youth radio program.
Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart of Global News speak with some of the youths running the radio program and chat about JHR’s work in the region.
Guests on this episode:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.