A man proposed on ‘Jeopardy!’: We’ll take ‘Adorable’ for $200, Alex

A Jeopardy! contestant had a question for someone special in the audience on Thursday night.

Michael Pascuzzi asked his girlfriend, Maria Shafer, to marry him on air, making the contestant a winner before the show even started.

“I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer right there. If she would make me a winner today and marry me. Will you marry me?” Pascuzzi asked.

“What is … yes?” she responded with tears in her eyes.

Host Alex Trebek said, “I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break.”

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

The contestant from Orlando, Fla., placed second, losing to the returning champion Evelyn Rubin.

Shafer joined her new fiancé on stage at the end of the show and the couple celebrated their engagement.

First kiss as an engaged couple under the watchful eye of Trebek pic.twitter.com/VYsISoSIuq — Clemquon (@TheClemReport) September 28, 2018

People on Twitter congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Me after seeing the @Jeopardy proposal last night pic.twitter.com/QQWNkuL6Td — Chris Cruise (@ChrisCruise) September 28, 2018

Omg marriage proposal on @Jeopardy so sweet! — Kelly Kline (@itskellykline) September 27, 2018

I thought I was done screaming at the television today but that was before I knew the there would be a surprise proposal on #Jeopardy. “Omg is anyone seeing this!?” – Me, to myself, alone in my apartment — Jordan Smith (@Smith_JordanL) September 27, 2018

Can’t believe I just witnessed a proposal on Jeopardy…truly the nerdiest/most iconic thing I’ve ever seen on this show 🤓 — KP (@peacelovekp) September 27, 2018

There was just a marriage proposal on Jeopardy. There may never be a better proposal and I’m jealous — Katie Cox (@coxxkatie) September 27, 2018

Just witnessed a proposal on Jeopardy and I’m SOBBING ?? — lex (@alexiskirkyay) September 27, 2018

OH MY GOD THERE WAS JUST A PROPOSAL ON JEOPARDY MY HEART IS SO FULL !!! — Jord (@jordugh) September 27, 2018

Trebek closed the show saying, “Great day for us and a great day for Michael.”

