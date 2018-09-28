A man proposed on ‘Jeopardy!’: We’ll take ‘Adorable’ for $200, Alex

A Jeopardy! contestant had a question for someone special in the audience on Thursday night.
Michael Pascuzzi asked his girlfriend, Maria Shafer, to marry him on air, making the contestant a winner before the show even started.
“I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer right there. If she would make me a winner today and marry me. Will you marry me?” Pascuzzi asked.
“What is … yes?” she responded with tears in her eyes.
Host Alex Trebek said, “I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break.”
The contestant from Orlando, Fla., placed second, losing to the returning champion Evelyn Rubin.
Shafer joined her new fiancé on stage at the end of the show and the couple celebrated their engagement.
People on Twitter congratulated the newly engaged couple.
Trebek closed the show saying, “Great day for us and a great day for Michael.”
Watch the proposal in the video above.
