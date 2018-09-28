Maple Bus Lines looking to fill the Greyhound gap in northern Manitoba

Greyhound bus riders worried about the loss of transportation, can buckle up for a new bus company in Manitoba.

Maple Bus Lines announced in a Facebook post they’ll be providing transportation between Winnipeg and Thompson.

According to the Facebook post, the round-trip service will be making stops in all communities along the way.

They say the service will be available Sunday to Friday, starting in October.

The bus company will also be providing rides between Cross Lake and Thompson from Sunday to Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to delivering a long-haul service for the first time to connect people and

communities in northern Manitoba,” said general manager Maisie Hick.

“Our team has been working hard to find ways to make this interim solution meet the needs of customers in the

north.”

The company says new routes will be added in the spring to provide rides between The Pas and Winnipeg.