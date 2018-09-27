Boil water notice issued for 95 properties in Central Okanagan

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for approximately 95 properties in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area on Thursday.

The notice affects residents served by the Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun water system. According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, a water main was broken during construction in the area. Work crews have isolated the broken pipe and are flushing the system and reservoirs with chlorinated water.

The RDCO said roadside notices are in place to let affected residents know about the boil water notice.

Interior Health is recommending that affected residents boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. If that isn’t possible, residents should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

The boil water notice will continue until further notice and samples tested are within acceptable guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality.