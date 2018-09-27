Lethbridge philanthropists make $40K contribution to public school reading program

Chinook High School Grade 11 students Tal Orr and Brooke Calladine are used to being part of the same reading project.

But soon they will be joining thousands of students across Lethbridge in the One District One Book initiative.

The pair was part of a similar program called Three Schools One Book several years ago.

“It was kind of cool because I have friends who went to the other schools and when we would hang out and talk,” Orr said. “We could talk about the same thing even though we were at different schools, which doesn’t often happen.”

That project brought together three elementary schools in west Lethbridge.

It’s something former teacher Michelle Dimnik, who serves on a committee working on the initiative, feels can bring learning to life.

“There is just a certain kind of magic that happens when people come together to share a great story. And we have found a phenomenal story for our whole district to share in,” she said.

Lethbridge philanthropists Ron and Joyce Sakamoto have donated $40,000 towards the project, which would put the same book in every student’s hands.

“This is just a contribution to start this program off. When they said 13,000 books, I thought, ‘Are you kidding me? 13,000 books?’ But you know what, the whole district is covered,” Ron Sakamoto said.

The committee still has to raise about $30,000 before reaching its goal.

Members won’t reveal the book’s title, but are expecting to when they hand it to students next spring.

“The content of this book, I think, is going to provide discussions all the way from kindergarten to Grade 12,” Dimnik said. “This initiative – One District One Book — has never been done K-12 before.”

Organizers hope to carry this initiative through the coming years, but say they are first focusing on raising the money to buy the books.

Anyone looking to donate can visit their website here or drop off a cheque at the Lethbridge School District Education Centre.