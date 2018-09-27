Crime
September 27, 2018 7:47 pm

Lethbridge College to remain cannabis-free

The University of Lethbridge has waved the smoke of uncertainty and is going to allow students and staff to spark up when recreational pot is legalized.

Lethbridge College says it will remain a cannabis-free campus when recreational marijuana becomes legal on Oct. 17.

“The use of cannabis, including smoking, vaping or ingesting cannabis, is not allowed on campus, including in or outside of campus residence facilities,” the college said in a media release on Thursday.

“The institution’s top priority is to ensure its campus remains a safe and healthy place to work and learn.”

As of Oct. 17, the college says cannabis products or related accessories will be allowed on campus, but must be stored in sealed, scent-proof containers.

Lethbridge College will be providing more details on its cannabis decision during a media availability with Provost and Vice President of Academic Samantha Lenci on Friday afternoon.

