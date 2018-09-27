Family of missing Abbotsford woman posts billboard on anniversary of disappearance

Langley RCMP will issue a public plea on Thursday in the hopes of finding Kristina Ward, who has been missing for a year.

Ward was reported missing on Sept. 25, 2017.

She lived in Abbotsford but had been known to frequent the Langley city core. An RCMP officer saw Ward in Langley on Sept. 27, but reported that she seemed fine.

Ward’s mother and grandmother said at the time that the 20-year-old needed help, especially if she had been missing for a long time.

Langley RCMP released a video at the time that showed Ward walking with a man with a bike, two days before she vanished.

In the video, Ward can be seen crossing the street at 104 Avenue and 144 Street in Surrey between 7:50 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Despite dozens of tips, RCMP say they still haven’t identified the man in that video.

Ward, who is now 21, has the mental capacity of someone between the age of 12 and 16. She needs special medication to avoid seizures.

Ward’s family has now paid for a billboard at that location, which they hope will refresh people’s memory and generate new information that may lead to her being found

The video was taken two days after she was initially reported missing. She had contact with police later that day but was reported missing again two days later on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information about Ward to come forward, saying no piece of information is too small.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras and Paul Haysom