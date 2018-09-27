Colorado 10-year-old calls 911 for math help, dispatcher gives him answer

A 10-year-old in Colorado was in need of some help with his math homework recently, and remembering advice he received in the past, he called 911 for assistance.

In police audio released by Fort Collins Police Services, the 10-year-old calls and tells dispatcher Chris Clow that his call “isn’t an emergency,” but he was working on math homework and couldn’t figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 was.

“What was the… how much?” Clow asks the boy.

He tells the boy he can try to help him but needs a second.

“I don’t know how to do that off the top of my head either at the moment,” he said.

Clow goes on to ask the boy if he was working on decimals, to which the boy answers that he’s working on division.

As 71 divided by 3,052 is 0.024, Clow asked the boy if he meant 3,052 divided by 71, which he answers “yes.”

Grabbing a calculator, the dispatcher tells him that the answer is 42.98 which rounds up to 43.

“Thank you,” the boy responds happily on the phone.

With the question finally solved, Clow then asks him if that was all he needed. He answers yes, and so Clow lets him go.

Police decided to post the call on social media for fun, saying they were glad the dispatcher was able to help the boy with his problem.

However, police did have a word of caution as well.

“Not all dispatchers are as skilled in math and/or readily equipped with calculators as dispatcher Chris,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Please only call 911 for emergencies … It should be noted that FCPD is not responsible for incorrect homework answers. If you or your child believe you need police assistance with an assignment, please contact your school resource officer.”

They ended their post saying school resource officers enjoy talking to students about anything.