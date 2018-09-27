Natural gas leak in Polo Park area

Fire crews are on the scene at Empress Street north of Portage Avenue attending to a gas leak beside Polo Park mall.

Manitoba Hydro says a report came in around 8:30 Thursday morning after a contractor hit a natural gas line.

The situation is being monitored, but it’s unclear if the leak has forced any nearby buildings to be evacuated.

WATCH: Polo Park area evacuated due to risk of ‘severe explosion’

