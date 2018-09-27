Man charged in connection with Orillia assault
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Orillia.
According to Orillia OPP, on July 27, just after 4:30 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman in the Memorial Avenue and Barrie Road area of Orillia.
Police say the man struck up a conversation with the woman before allegedly assaulting her.
Officers say after receiving information from the public, a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
According to police, the accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Friday.
