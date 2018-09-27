Woman, 82, killed in collision between scooter, pickup truck in Woodstock

An elderly woman has died after a collision between her mobility scooter and a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Woodstock police say the collision happened at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Graham Street around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation has so far determined that the four-wheel mobility scooter was travelling southbound on Graham Street when it was involved in a collision with a pickup truck westbound on Ingersoll Avenue.

The 82-year-old Woodstock woman was pronounced dead in hospital. Her name has not been released. The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for around five hours.

The Woodstock police forensic identification unit and traffic reconstruction investigation unit continue to investigate.