Six-month jail sentence for Surrey man in Kelowna crash

A former UBCO student from Surrey was sentenced to six months in jail for dangerous driving after crashing into two vehicles two years ago.

It was February of 2016 when UBCO student Anish Kumar crossed the centre lane on Clement Avenue near Richter Street with his new Mercedes, smashing into an oncoming mini-van carrying four people and injuring them before crashing into a parked car.

According to the prosecutor, when police arrived at the accident scene, they said they smelled alcohol on Kumar’s breath, that his speech was slurred and was he struggling to keep his balance.

Kumar pled guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and the alcohol-related charges were thrown out. The court heard how Kumar had spent the day prior to the crash at Big White with friends before returning to Kelowna. Several hours later, the crash happened.

The Crown said Kumar’s first words to witnesses after the crash were “I just bought this car.”

According to the Crown, Kumar told police that he only had a couple of beers at Big White, but told another officer that he only had one drink.

In his defence, Kumar maintained he lost control of his vehicle because it was dark and that he was confused because he wasn’t familiar with Clement Avenue.

The Crown was asking for a jail sentence between nine and 12 months with a three year driving ban. The defence was asking for a suspended sentence and a one year driving prohibition.

Kumar dropped his studies at UBCO and moved back to Surrey.

On Wednesday in Kelowna, a judge sentenced Kumar to six months in jail while also handing him a two-year driving prohibition.

The Crown said a witness told police he was almost hit by Kumar’s car before he smashed into the mini-van, and how that witness had to block Kumar’s car at the scene because he thought the accused was trying to leave the scene.

The victims and other motorist told police they thought Kumar was speeding before the crash — something he denies, although records show that Kumar had been ticketed for excessive speed before the crash in his hometown of Surrey. He was also issued another speeding ticket after the crash.

The crash happened hours later on Clement Avenue near Richter Street as Kumar was heading downtown to meet with his friends.