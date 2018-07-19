Verdict expected in case of SQ officer in dangerous-driving death of young boy
A verdict is expected today in the case of a Sûreté du Québec police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.
READ MORE: Trial underway for Quebec provincial police officer in 2014 death of young boy
Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father’s car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Patrick Ouellet in Saint-Hubert south of Montreal.
READ MORE: Quebec judge refuses cop’s request to dismiss charge in death of 5-year-old boy
Ouellet’s trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.
READ MORE: Quebec officer formally charged with dangerous driving in death of boy
Ouellet was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.