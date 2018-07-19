Verdict expected in case of SQ officer in dangerous-driving death of young boy

A verdict is expected today in the case of a Sûreté du Québec police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.

Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father’s car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Patrick Ouellet in Saint-Hubert south of Montreal.

Ouellet’s trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.

Ouellet was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.