Trial underway for Quebec provincial police officer in 2014 death of young boy
A trial began Monday for a Quebec provincial police officer in the death of a young boy more than four years ago.
Patrick Ouellet is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicholas Thorne-Belance in February 2014.
The five-year-old boy was a passenger in his father’s car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Ouellet.
A crime scene technician was the first witness to take the stand.
Ouellet’s car was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy in the Longueuil borough of Saint-Hubert, south of Montreal.
He was carrying out surveillance when the crash occurred.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
