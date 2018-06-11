Canada
June 11, 2018 4:09 pm

Trial underway for Quebec provincial police officer in 2014 death of young boy

By The Canadian Press

Patrick Ouellet is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicholas Thorne-Belance in February 2014.

Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press
A A

A trial began Monday for a Quebec provincial police officer in the death of a young boy more than four years ago.

Patrick Ouellet is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicholas Thorne-Belance in February 2014.

READ MORE: Quebec judge refuses cop’s request to dismiss charge in death of 5-year-old boy

Story continues below

The five-year-old boy was a passenger in his father’s car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Ouellet.

A crime scene technician was the first witness to take the stand.

READ MORE: Quebec officer formally charged with dangerous driving in death of boy

Ouellet’s car was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy in the Longueuil borough of Saint-Hubert, south of Montreal.

He was carrying out surveillance when the crash occurred.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Longueuil
Montreal south shore
Nicholas Thorne-Belance
Patrick Ouellet
Quebec court
Quebec provincial police
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News