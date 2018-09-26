35th annual Edmonton Toy Run revs up 630CHED Santas Anonymous campaign

There’ll be a rumble of Christmas cheer in the air on Sunday, as thousands of Edmonton bikers hit the road for 630CHED Santas Anonymous.

It’s the 35th year of the Edmonton Toy Run, which is one of the most important events for Santas to kick-off the busiest part of the year.

“This is a motorcycle event but everyone’s welcome,” organizer Jay Padilla told 630CHED’s Bruce Bowie. “You can show up at two places: either Capilano Mall, where we start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, or Hawrelak Park, where we end around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.”

There’s no cost to participate in the ride, although each person is asked to bring a new unwrapped toy. The donation will also provide entry into the draws held down at Hawrelak Park, where the ride ends.

“We’ve got lots of food vendors, live entertainment, prize giveaways from our generous sponsors,” Padilla said. “It’s one of those things where you get to come down and see all the really amazing motorcycle enthusiasts in Edmonton.”

“These people are amazing. There’s nothing quite like seeing toys strapped to the backs of motorcycles running through the streets of Edmonton, all for such a great cause.”

630CHED Santas Anonymous aims to ensure every child in Edmonton is able to open up a new toy on Christmas Day. Thanks to events like the Toy Run and thousands of volunteers and donors, Santas is able to provide gifts to more than 25,000 children every year.

“We’re so passionate and so proud of [630CHED] Santas Anonymous, and the motorcycle community just jumps on board with them,” Padilla said. “We’ll do anything we can to fill that 53-foot trailer full of toys this year.”

Capilano Mall is located at 5008 – 98 Avenue. Santa takes off on his motorcycle at 11 a.m. sharp, so you can come down as early as 9 a.m. to find parking. If you’d like to join in the festivities at Hawrelak Park, the ride usually wraps up at around 1 p.m.

You can always make a financial donation to 630CHED Santas Anonymous at its website, or find a donation location and drop off a toy.