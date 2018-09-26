One man sent to hospital after home under construction collapses in Oakville
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a home under construction collapsed in Oakville.
The incident happened around Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Sabel Street.
Photos from the scene show the second floor of the home had completely caved in.
Fire crews had to stabilize the building before rescuers were allowed inside.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
