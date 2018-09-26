Canada
September 26, 2018 2:26 pm

One man sent to hospital after home under construction collapses in Oakville

By Reporter  Global News
Home under construction has collapsed in Oakville.

Home under construction has collapsed in Oakville.

acollinsphoto
A A

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a home under construction collapsed in Oakville.

READ MORE: Tony Clement says cases like transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge may lead to vigilantism

The incident happened around Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Sabel Street.

Photos from the scene show the second floor of the home had completely caved in.

Fire crews had to stabilize the building before rescuers were allowed inside.

READ MORE: Hamilton police make arrest and recover stolen DJ equipment

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
Report an error
collapse
Construction
Halton
HamOnt
Home
Hospital
Injured
ministryoflabour
Oakville
sabel
worker

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News