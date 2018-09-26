One man sent to hospital after home under construction collapses in Oakville

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a home under construction collapsed in Oakville.

The incident happened around Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Sabel Street.

Photos from the scene show the second floor of the home had completely caved in.

Fire crews had to stabilize the building before rescuers were allowed inside.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was seriously injured after the second story of a home collapsed, trapping a worker on Sabel Street in #Oakville. Patient extricated and transported to hospital by @HaltonMedics207 pic.twitter.com/4XGimskZRt — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 26, 2018

House collapse with person trapped under rubble on Sabel Street. Second floor has fallen on top of workers pic.twitter.com/xhFzmCmxpF — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 26, 2018