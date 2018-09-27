‘Every book you buy helps a child’: Book market continues to support Manitoba kids

A beloved book market at St. Vital Centre is marking another year to help raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“Last year we raised $650,000 and it went to help support in Child Life Department right in the Children’s Hospital. We also have supported research and the music therapy program,” book market coordinator Carol Irving said.

“Anything that needs to be supported, we support. We say every book you buy helps a child,” added Irving.

There is a wide variety of books available with books ranging from 50 cents to over $100 in price.

“There are some books of special interest. One is “Shakin’ All Over” which is more or less about the rock scene in Winnipeg during the 1960s. It’s autographed by many of the bands,” said Irving.

“We think it’s going to be a hot ticket at the sale and you’ll have to line-up to get it. It’s first come first served,” added Irving.

The book market takes place at St. Vital Centre from Sept. 27-29.

Times:

Thursday Sept. 27: 9:30 a.m. – 9.m.

Friday Sept. 28: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 29: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More information about the book market can be found on the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba’s website.

