Bill Kelly: Woodward book offers insight into Trump’s closed-minded trade policy

The United States’ top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, yesterday confirmed the speculation that Donald Trump‘s obsession with tariffs is a key stumbling block in NAFTA negotiations.

Canada wants the tariffs on steel and aluminum lifted immediately as a condition of a trade deal, but Lighthizer says that the tariffs would remain in place and might be negotiated at a later date.

The American stance is not surprising in light of the revelations in Bob Woodward’s best-selling book, Fear, which exposes the inner workings of the Trump White House.

Woodward tells us that the brightest and best economists in America pleaded with Trump to expand free trade deals like NAFTA and to reject the idea of tariffs because of the damage a trade war would do to the American economy.

They presented Trump with numerous reports to substantiate the no-tariff idea but Trump refused to read any of it and simply stated that he liked tariffs as a form of exerting power over other countries.

Furthermore, Trump told them that he dislikes any free trade deals because he thinks that America gets ripped off in any deal, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Those level-headed and insightful economic experts have long since thrown up their hands in frustration and left the White House, leaving only a handful of Trump sycophants who mindlessly endorse Trump’s myopic policies.

It’s no wonder the chance of a new NAFTA deal is less likely than ever.

