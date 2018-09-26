BCHL Warrior named player of the week
The B.C. Hockey League chose Connor Hopkins as its player of the week for the week ending Sept. 23.
The 18-year-old is playing his first season in the junior hockey league as goalie with the West Kelowna Warriors.
“Hopkins shined at the Bauer BCHL Showcase, posting a sparkling .965 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.00 in two Warriors wins, including his first BCHL shutout,” a release from the league said.
Hopkins stopped all 35 shots on goal Sept. 20 against the Prince George Spruce Kings for his first shut-out of the season.
The Warriors goalie has been picked up by Yale University to join the Bulldogs in 2020.
He is from Massachusetts.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.