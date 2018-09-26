Sports
September 26, 2018 1:00 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 1:45 am

BCHL Warrior named player of the week

The B.C. Hockey League chose Connor Hopkins as its player of the week for the week ending Sept. 23.

The 18-year-old is playing his first season in the junior hockey league as goalie with the West Kelowna Warriors.

“Hopkins shined at the Bauer BCHL Showcase, posting a sparkling .965 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.00 in two Warriors wins, including his first BCHL shutout,” a release from the league said.

Hopkins stopped all 35 shots on goal Sept. 20 against the Prince George Spruce Kings for his first shut-out of the season.

The Warriors goalie has been picked up by Yale University to join the Bulldogs in 2020.

He is from Massachusetts.

