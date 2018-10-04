Old Radio
October 4, 2018 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows – October 5 & 6

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, October 5:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Coffin Cure Ep. 119; Our Miss Brooks – Thanksgiving Turkey
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – A Man’s Castle
Hour 3: Amos & Andy – Turkey Falls of Truck; Great Gildersleeve – Servicemen for Thanksgiving Dinner
Hour 4: Life of Riley – Thanksgiving with Gillis; Burns & Allen – Thanksgiving Program

Saturday, October 6:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Unleashed Fury Ep. 77; Life of Riley – Turkey Hunt
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Jack Buys a Turkey; Great Gildersleeve – Thanksgiving “B” Rations
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Thanksgiving Dinner; Abbott & Costello – Formal Thanksgiving Dinner Party
Hour 4: Aldrich Family – Thanksgiving Turkey; Burns & Allen – Thanksgiving Show
Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Thanksgiving Weekend; Amos & Andy – Turkey Trouble

