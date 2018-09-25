City of Kawartha Lakes driver charged in alleged Bobcaygeon road rage incident
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces criminal charges following a road rage incident on Monday.
Kawartha Lakes OPP say they initially responded to a traffic complaint on Kawartha Lakes Road 36, in which a person claimed they were being tailgated by a vehicle.
Police say the two vehicles ended up at the same residence on West Street in Bobcaygeon, at which point there was a collision.
Cody Johnson, 30, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 1.
