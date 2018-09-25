Crime
City of Kawartha Lakes driver charged in alleged Bobcaygeon road rage incident

A man from Bobycaygeon faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on Monday night.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces criminal charges following a road rage incident on Monday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say they initially responded to a traffic complaint on Kawartha Lakes Road 36, in which a person claimed they were being tailgated by a vehicle.

Police say the two vehicles ended up at the same residence on West Street in Bobcaygeon, at which point there was a collision.

Cody Johnson, 30, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 1.

