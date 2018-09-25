Man dead after assault under McPhillips Street railway underpass

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in the railway underpass on McPhillips Street near Logan Avenue.

The victim had been assaulted and was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Teen violently beats senior in Winnipeg’s 3rd homicide in 3 days

The investigation is being continued by members of the police homicide unit. Anyone with information about this incident should contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains how the community helps solve homicides

