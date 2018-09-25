Improved SaskTel wireless service set to benefit rural Saskatchewan

SaskTel has announced plans to improve 4G LTE cellular services in seven additional rural communities throughout Saskatchewan, by deploying a small cell site solution.

The communities of Pennant, Carievale, Waseca, Val Marie, McTaggart, Macoun and Laird will see enhanced wireless services by March 31, 2019.

The plans are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s four-phase initiative to provide 50 rural communities with enhanced access to reliable cellular and high speed internet services.

“Our government had a vision of providing reliable communications services to more rural areas in Saskatchewan and today’s announcement takes us one step closer,” Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said.

“This most recent round of wireless upgrades from SaskTel will greatly benefit many residents, and businesses in small communities across Saskatchewan.”

“Delivering enhanced wireless services to rural Saskatchewan is a key focus for SaskTel and we are on track to complete these first 50 locations by the end of March 2019,” SaskTel Acting President and CEO Doug Burnett said.

“Our team has worked hard to deliver on this initiative and we’re pleased to be able to deliver world-class cellular services to more rural areas of the province.”

The remaining 50 communities will be announced when details are finalized.