Driver charged in Hagersville school bus crash
Charges have been laid in connection with a crash involving a school bus in Hagersville.
The OPP say a school bus collided with a vehicle on Sandusk Road shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday.
The 72-year-old male driver of the vehicle and his 73-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver wasn’t injured and there weren’t any passengers on the bus at the time.
As a result of the investigation, the OPP have charged the 68-year-old male school bus driver with careless driving.
