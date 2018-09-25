Canada
September 25, 2018

Driver charged in Hagersville school bus crash

The OPP have laid charges after a collision involving a school bus.

Charges have been laid in connection with a crash involving a school bus in Hagersville.

The OPP say a school bus collided with a vehicle on Sandusk Road shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday.

The 72-year-old male driver of the vehicle and his 73-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver wasn’t injured and there weren’t any passengers on the bus at the time.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP have charged the 68-year-old male school bus driver with careless driving.

