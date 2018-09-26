FDA-approved tick and flea medication could cause seizures in pets, health officials warn

Health officials are warning pet owners and veterinarians about certain flea and tick medications that could cause seizures and other neurological effects in cats and dogs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning on Sept. 20 alerting pet owners about the potential for muscle tremors and seizures in dogs and cats when treated with flea and tick drugs that are in the isoxazoline class.

The medication includes Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica, which are all sold in Canada.

Health Canada said it is aware of the FDA’s warning about the tick and flea medication and is “working with Canadian manufacturers of drugs belonging to the isoxazoline class to include new labelling information that neurological adverse events have been reported in animals receiving this class of drug.”

About the FDA warning

The drugs in the isoxazoline class have been FDA-approved for the treatment and prevention of flea and tick infestations in pets.

The FDA said the medications have been used safely in the majority of dogs and cats, but it still recommends pet owners talk with their veterinarians to see if the product is hazardous for their pet.

“The FDA considers products in the isoxazoline class to be safe and effective for dogs and cats but is providing this information so that pet owners and veterinarians can take it into consideration when choosing flea and tick products for their pets,” the organization stated on its website.

Although most cats and dogs have no had a neurological reaction, seizures could occur in animals without a prior history, the FDA warned.

The administration also said it’s working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information to highlight adverse neurologic events.

