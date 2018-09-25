Over 2,800 jobs up for grabs at London’s Agriplex Tuesday

The London Economic Development Corporation is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Metroland Media Agriplex.

Employers in attendance are looking for a combined 2,800 employees in industries ranging from food processing to the cannabis industry.

Robert Collins, the director of workforce development for the London Economic Development Corporation, says people should bring their resumes and be ready for an interview.

“We specifically timed it from 2-7 because we realize people might have child care arrangements, they might have a job right now that isn’t quite as fulfilling or career-related as it could be and this is an opportunity to really sort of test the waters and see what’s out there.”

Collins says they have opportunities for experienced employees, or people just entering their fields.

He says there will be plenty of options for people looking for meaningful employment.