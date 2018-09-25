In the last year, Fraser Health postponed 2,300 operations on day of surgery

Thousands of surgeries are performed every year in the Fraser Health region, but how many are cancelled or postponed?

According to a Freedom of Information Request by Global News, between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018 more than 91,000 surgeries were carried out across the region.

Of that number, three per cent were postponed on the day of the surgery.

That represents 2,300 operations.

Some reasons for postponements include: the surgeon decided not to proceed, a scheduling error, or the patient was a no show.

At Surrey Memorial Hospital, about four per cent of all scheduled surgeries were postponed on the day of the operation — that’s roughly 435 operations.

Meantime, Fraser Health has previously said it’s increasing the number of hip and knee replacements by 33 per cent this year and next.

Fraser Health could not be reached for comment on the number of postponed surgeries.