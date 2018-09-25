World
September 25, 2018 12:47 am
Updated: September 25, 2018 12:53 am

Quebec man receives over 11 years in U.S. prison for conspiring to smuggle weed in New York

By Staff The Associated Press

In this May 24, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant is shown in Oregon.

AP Photo/Don Ryan, File
A 41-year-old Canadian man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for conspiring to smuggle thousands of pounds of marijuana into the United States through the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in northern New York.

Colin Stewart, of Elgin, Quebec, admitted that he and his co-conspirators smuggled thousands of pounds of marijuana for distribution throughout the northeastern United States.

Stewart also admitted that he organized the smuggling, paid his co-conspirators, and personally transported thousands of pounds of the drug across the St. Lawrence River onto the reservation.

Chief United States District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also ordered Stewart to serve five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

The sentencing was announced Monday in Albany.

