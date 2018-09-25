2019 Calgary Stampede Queen, Princesses crowned

New Calgary Stampede royalty was coronated on Monday night.

Carly Heath, 23, was crowned 2019 Stampede Queen alongside Stampede Princesses Keily Stewart, 20, and Courtney Dingreville, 21.

In the competition, the three women demonstrated their horsemanship and public speaking skills.

“It is so inspiring to see the young women who compete in our royalty contest,” said Rachel Hamilton, royalty committee chair, in a press release.

“It is always a difficult decision to choose just three, though I am confident that Carly, Keily and Courtney will represent the Calgary Stampede well with their diverse experience and skill sets.”

Heath has a land agent diploma from Olds College and a bachelor of science in environmental science with honours from McMaster University.

Stewart is an environmental technician at Wapta Environmental Consulting and has a land reclamation and remediation diploma from Olds College. She is also a jazz, tap and ballet dancer.

Dingreville works in sales at Smithbilt Hats, attends Mount Royal University and has a bachelor of arts in English with honours.

Over the next few months, the trio will make more than 400 appearances as ambassadors of the Calgary Stampede to promote western heritage.