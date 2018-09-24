David Coon retains Fredericton South riding for New Brunswick Green Party

New Brunswick Green Leader David Coon has won his riding of Fredericton South.

Coon received 57.6 per cent of the vote with five out of nine polls reporting, racking up nearly three times as many votes as his nearest challenger, Liberal candidate Susan Holt.

Coon’s 2014 victory in Fredericton South was the Greens’ first seat ever in the province.

“The people of Fredericton South voted for hope not fear,” Coon told supporters in Fredericton Monday night. “They voted for change, not the status quo. And they voted for good, not anger.”

Two other Green Party candidates were leading in the polls, with Kent North candidate Kevin Arseneau and Memrancook-Tantramar candidate Megan Mitton both in first place ahead of their Liberal Party rivals.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

