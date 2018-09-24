Stars align for Kelowna’s Starbright facility

It has been serving Central Okanagan families for more than 50 years but Kelowna’s Starbright Children’s Development Centre has been bursting at the seams for some time now, operating at full capacity.

The centre announced Monday though it has purchased an adjacent property that will give the facility some much-needed breathing space.

Starbright supports more than 1,300 children every year.

It offers all kinds of programs related to the development of children including speech therapy, occupational therapy, infant development and a program for children with autism.

Starbright is located in the 1500-block of Bernard Avenue.

The propetry it has acquired is the adjacent Mainstreet Community Church.

In a news release, Starbright said it hopes to do some renovations in the church and then have Starbright staff move into the new space in the new year.

“The ‘acquired’ one (building) is to allow us to spread out a bit,” Starbright executive director Rhonda Nelson told Global news in an email. “It will be wonderful to potentially free up office space in our building to be able to use it for therapy space.”

There’s no word on the purchase price of the church.