Now read this! Notable Edmontonians share their top kids’ books

We asked notable Edmontonians to share their favourite kids books ahead of the annual Read In Week. The event sees community leaders fan out to Edmonton schools, reading to students in a city-wide effort to foster a lifelong love of learning and literacy.
Before You Were Mine by Maribeth Boelts
“As a dog lover, I will be reading Before You Were Mine to the kids. Yes, I even read it to my own dog, Bella, periodically.”
Stanley’s Party by Linda Bailey
Cloudette by Tom Lichtenheld
Mary also recommends what she lovingly calls “the classics:” Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, and Good Night Moon by Margaret Wise Brown.
The Nose Book by Al Perkins
Circus McGurkus by Dr Seuss
The Monster At The End Of This Book by Jon Stone
“It’s the first book I read on my own without help.”
What Do You Do With a Problem? by Kobi Yamada
Through the “Mayor Reads” project, the mayor’s office posts videos of Mayor Iveson reading books on seasonal themes or city issues. Check it out here.
The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds
Minister Eggen says his favourite story to read to students is The Dot because it encourages them to trust in their abilities, showing that we are all capable of making an impact and making life better for those around us.
Stuart Little by E.B. White
Franklin Rides a Bike by Paulette Bourgeois
The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
“I have such fond memories of reading this children’s classic with my own parents and grandparents. Author Shel Silverstein’s message is such a beautiful balance of simplicity and significance. It’s grown in meaning in my own life over the years, and it’s so special revisiting those pages now with our own little guy.”
The Island of Adventure by Enid Blyton
James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
“I remember dreaming of New York as this far off wonderful place as a wee boy, thanks to that book. (And it is!)”
The Book With No Pictures by B. J. Novak
“It’s hilarious, performative, and interactive! I have never read this out loud to a group without having people in stitches.”
Kids books Global personalities love to read:
Quinn Ohler: A Halloween Scare in Edmonton by Eric James
Gord Steinke: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett
Shaye Ganam: Walter the Farting Dog by William Kotzwinkle
Kim Smith: All By Myself, Little Critter by Mercer Mayer
Jesse Beyer: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Mike Sobel: The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss
Daintre Christensen: For the littles: Animals Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing by Judi Barrett and for older kids: The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt
Jennifer Crosby (because I’m writing this, I get two picks!): The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch and Yuck, A Love Story by Don Gillmore.
