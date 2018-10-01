Education
October 1, 2018 11:49 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 11:57 am

Now read this! Notable Edmontonians share their top kids’ books

By Anchor  Global News

EPS Const. Mathieu Dube reads to his six-month-old daughter, Mirielle, ahead of Read In Week in Edmonton.

Courtesy Mathieu Dube
Red fish, blue fish! Edmonton’s favourite read-along returns October 1 to 5.

We asked notable Edmontonians to share their favourite kids books ahead of the annual Read In Week. The event sees community leaders fan out to Edmonton schools, reading to students in a city-wide effort to foster a lifelong love of learning and literacy.

Len Rhodes, Edmonton Eskimos president & CEO

Edmonton Eskimos President & CEO Len Rhodes and his dog Bella.

Courtesy Len Rhodes

Before You Were Mine by Maribeth Boelts

“As a dog lover, I will be reading Before You Were Mine to the kids. Yes, I even read it to my own dog, Bella, periodically.”

Pilar Martinez, CEO, Edmonton Public Library

The EPL’s Pilar Martinez

Courtesy Pilar Martinez

Stanley’s Party by Linda Bailey

Mary Bailey, publisher, The Tomato Food & Drink magazine

Cloudette by Tom Lichtenheld

Mary also recommends what she lovingly calls “the classics:” Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, and Good Night Moon by Margaret Wise Brown.

Kira Paran, blogger, Northern Style

Blogger Kira Paran of Northern Style reads to her son.

Courtesy Kira Paran

The Nose Book by Al Perkins

Const. Mathieu Dube, Edmonton Police Service

EPS Const. Mathieu Dube reads to his six-month-old daughter, Mirielle.

Courtesy Mathieu Dube

Circus McGurkus by Dr Seuss

Dana DiTomaso, president & partner, Kick Point Digital Marketing Agency

The Monster At The End Of This Book by Jon Stone

“It’s the first book I read on my own without help.”

Don Iveson, Edmonton mayor

Mayor Don Iveson will be reading to Edmonton students for Read In Week.

Courtesy the Mayor's Office

What Do You Do With a Problem? by Kobi Yamada

Through the “Mayor Reads” project, the mayor’s office posts videos of Mayor Iveson reading books on seasonal themes or city issues. Check it out here.

David Eggen, Alberta minister of education

Alberta’s Education Minister gave copies of The Dot to members of the Minister’s Youth Council.

Courtesy David Eggen

The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds

Minister Eggen says his favourite story to read to students is The Dot because it encourages them to trust in their abilities, showing that we are all capable of making an impact and making life better for those around us.

Todd Hirsch, chief economist, ATB Financial

Stuart Little by E.B. White

Mike House, CEO, Stollery Childrens Hospital Foundation

Stollery CEO Mike House says, “We are big book lovers in the House house.”

Courtesy Mike House

Franklin Rides a Bike by Paulette Bourgeois

Kerrie Long, festival producer, Edmonton International Film Festival

Kerrie Long, EIFF producer

Courtesy Kerrie Long

The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka

Ryan Jespersen, host of The Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

“I have such fond memories of reading this children’s classic with my own parents and grandparents. Author Shel Silverstein’s message is such a beautiful balance of simplicity and significance. It’s grown in meaning in my own life over the years, and it’s so special revisiting those pages now with our own little guy.”

Chris Robinson, executive director, Royal Alberta Museum

The RAM’s Chris Robinson with his favourite kids book

Courtesy Chris Robinson

The Island of Adventure by Enid Blyton

Alex Prior, chief conductor, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

“I remember dreaming of New York as this far off wonderful place as a wee boy, thanks to that book. (And it is!)”

Sarah Chan, social advocate and United Way Campaign Cabinet co-chair

Sarah Chan with one of her favourite books to read to kids.

Courtesy Sarah Chan

The Book With No Pictures by B. J. Novak

“It’s hilarious, performative, and interactive! I have never read this out loud to a group without having people in stitches.”

WATCH: Global Edmonton anchors mark Read-In Week with Robert Munsch book

And now, some of our own

Kids books Global personalities love to read:

Quinn Ohler: A Halloween Scare in Edmonton by Eric James

Gord Steinke: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett

Shaye Ganam: Walter the Farting Dog by William Kotzwinkle

Kim SmithAll By Myself, Little Critter by Mercer Mayer

Jesse Beyer: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Mike SobelThe Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss

Daintre Christensen: For the littles: Animals Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing by Judi Barrett and for older kids: The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt

Jennifer Crosby (because I’m writing this, I get two picks!): The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch and Yuck, A Love Story by Don Gillmore.

Happy reading!

