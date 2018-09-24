Stretch of Gordon Street closing for water main repairs

Commuters in Guelph will have to detour around the closure of a major artery on Tuesday near the downtown core.

Gordon Street will be completely closed south of Wellington Street between James Street and Forbes Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

READ MORE: More severe weather in store for Ontario: Anthony Farnell

In a post on its website, the city said crews will be repairing a water main that broke on Monday afternoon.

Drivers travelling past the closure from the north or south should detour using Edinburgh and Victoria roads via College Avenue along with Wellington and York roads.

Guelph Transit routes 99 and 41 will be detoured around the area. Buses will use College Avenue as well as Wellington and Edinburgh roads as detour routes.

“This detour is expected to cause significant delays for riders, and people should plan extra time for travel,” the city said.

The sidewalk on the east side of Gordon Street will be closed, but the city said pedestrians and cyclists can walk through the construction site on the west side.