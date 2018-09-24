B.C. to purchase two private MRI clinics to reduce wait times

The Fraser Health Authority is purchasing two private MRI clinics in a bid to reduce wait times.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announcing effective Oct, 1, Fraser Health will take ownership of Surrey MRI and Fraser Valley MRI.

Dix says the purchase includes clinic staff becoming health authority employees.

He says the move will significantly reduce wait times for MRIs.

“By acquiring these two clinics, Fraser Health will provide 2,000 more MRI exams this fiscal year; these procedures will be in addition to the 63,000 exams Fraser Health is on track to complete by March 2019, an increase of just over 7,000.”

Dix says there are currently eight MRI machines running 24/7 in the province, including four in Fraser Health.

