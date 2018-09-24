Crime
September 24, 2018 1:44 pm

No parole for 25 years for man who killed Calgary mother Dawns Baptiste

By Staff Global News

Dawns Echoes Baptiste (above), a mother of four whose body was found in a Whitehorn backyard on Feb. 12, 2015.

A A

A man found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary mother has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Curtis Healy learned his fate on Monday morning after being found guilty Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Jury finds man guilty of first degree murder in Calgary woman’s death

The trial heard Healy stomped Baptiste’s head, raped her and “finished her off” with a large rock.

READ MORE: Calgary man should be found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Dawns Baptiste: defence lawyer

Baptiste’s brother Alex Baptiste, who testified about the last time he saw his sister alive, addressed Healy directly. He said he’ll never forgive her killer.

He told Healy, who sat motionless, that he took away his little sister, and a mother who had goals.

“I’ll never forgive you for this,” Alex Baptiste said Monday. “You took away my niece and my nephews’ mother. My mother’s without a daughter, a beautiful daughter.”

Family members of Calgary mother Dawns Baptiste at Calgary court Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 as her killer was sentenced.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

Baptiste had four children, who range in age from five to 13.

Judge Charlene Anderson called Healy’s actions reprehensible, senseless, vicious and brutal.

With files from Global News.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Court
Calgary crime
Calgary first degree murder
Calgary mother
Curtis Healy
Curtis Healy first-degree murder
Curtis Healy sentencing
Dawns Baptiste
Dawns Baptiste death
First Degree Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News