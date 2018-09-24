No parole for 25 years for man who killed Calgary mother Dawns Baptiste

A man found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary mother has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Curtis Healy learned his fate on Monday morning after being found guilty Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

The trial heard Healy stomped Baptiste’s head, raped her and “finished her off” with a large rock.

Baptiste’s brother Alex Baptiste, who testified about the last time he saw his sister alive, addressed Healy directly. He said he’ll never forgive her killer.

He told Healy, who sat motionless, that he took away his little sister, and a mother who had goals.

“I’ll never forgive you for this,” Alex Baptiste said Monday. “You took away my niece and my nephews’ mother. My mother’s without a daughter, a beautiful daughter.”

Baptiste had four children, who range in age from five to 13.

Judge Charlene Anderson called Healy’s actions reprehensible, senseless, vicious and brutal.

With files from Global News.