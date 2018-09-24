Pembina Trails Library shows off new $300K renovations
The Pembina Trails Library re-opened Monday after undergoing renovations designed to make the library more accessible.
The library has undergone renovations for a new entrance, universally accessible washrooms and improved shelving and collections.
“We are so pleased to be opening the doors of Pembina Trail Library today,” said Councillor Janice Lukes, South Winnipeg – St. Norbert Ward. “These upgrades and improved spaces will deliver an enhanced library experience for all visitors.”
The library also boasts new paint, flooring, furniture, service desks and book return.
The city spent $294,245 on the renovations.
WATCH: Winnipeg’s new Charleswood Library opens its doors for the first time
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.