Pembina Trails Library shows off new $300K renovations

The Pembina Trails Library re-opened Monday after undergoing renovations designed to make the library more accessible.

The library has undergone renovations for a new entrance, universally accessible washrooms and improved shelving and collections.

“We are so pleased to be opening the doors of Pembina Trail Library today,” said Councillor Janice Lukes, South Winnipeg – St. Norbert Ward. “These upgrades and improved spaces will deliver an enhanced library experience for all visitors.”

BIG DAY! Finally our PembinaTrailsLibrary RE-OPENS! Spiffy upgrades to our neighbourhood ‘living room’ THXS 2 all 4 coordinating-now-onto securing the NEXT new library in WaverleyWest! THXS @MikePagtakhan ! pic.twitter.com/3Iekk1iGYJ — Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) September 24, 2018

The library also boasts new paint, flooring, furniture, service desks and book return.

The city spent $294,245 on the renovations.

